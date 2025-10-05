PATTAYA, Thailand, 6 October 2025: The 4th edition of the Royal Cliff Junior Tennis Thailand Championship returns for the second time this year, in response to popular demand. The event will take place on 8 to 9 November 2025, at Pattaya’s Fitz Club – Racquet, Health, and Fitness.

The event organiser, Royal Cliff, invites young tennis enthusiasts aged 4 to 14 years, of every skill level, to join this exciting tournament. It’s the perfect chance to meet fellow players, improve your game, and gain valuable competitive experience. Participants will also have the opportunity to earn points towards their national ranking in Thailand.

Ahead of the tournament, at 1800 on 7 November 2025, a Tennis Clinic and Challenge will be led by certified tennis and fitness coaches, allowing participants to warm up with exercises and participate in a mini competition.

The evening will feature a special lucky draw, where 10 children will be selected to challenge Royal Cliff’s CEO, Vitanart Vathanakul. Anyone who can beat the CEO with a score of 10–0 will win a cash prize of THB 10,000. Booking is required.

For more information about the Tennis Clinic, visit: https://form.jotform.com/231011243791041.

The championship is more than just a tennis competition; it’s a family-friendly event filled with activities for both adults and children. Highlights include:

Fun activity & games booths from Funtasea – Kids Club

Recovery & sports massage for players by Vitala

Relaxing massage by professional therapists from Cliff Spa

A special welcome pack sponsored by Supersports and K-Swiss

Refreshing beverages from Carabao and high-quality competition tennis balls from Tecnifibre

Live food stations, buffet dinner, and live music

Registration is now open until 24 October 2025. Register at: https://www.royalcliff.com/rcjt/. Special room rates are available for tournament participants. For bookings, contact 038250421 ext. 2820–24, email [email protected] or Line ID @Royalcliff.

Fitz Club, the elite sports centre under the Royal Cliff banner, continues to cement its reputation as a premier destination for professional and recreational athletes. Renowned past ATP players, such as Nikolay Davydenko, Mikhail Youzhny, Dmitry Tursunov, Paradorn Srichaphan, Danai Udomchoke, and Denis Istomin, have trained at this facility, utilising its courts designed to replicate the conditions of the Australian Open.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, please visit www.royalcliff.com and www.facebook.com/fitzclub

(Source: Your Stories — Royal Cliff Group)