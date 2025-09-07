United resumes services to Tel Aviv

SINGAPORE, 8 September 2025: United will resume flights to Tel Aviv, Israel, from Chicago O’Hare and Washington Dulles international airports on 1 and 2 November, respectively.

This marks the first time United has operated these flights since 2023. United offers more flights to Tel Aviv than any other US airline. It will be the only airline operating flights between Tel Aviv and both Chicago and Washington, DC. Flights from Chicago begin on 1 November and will operate four times weekly. Three weekly flights from Washington, DC will start on 2 November.

“The resumption of these flights underscores United’s longstanding commitment to Tel Aviv,” said United’s senior vice president of Global Network Planning and Alliances. Patrick Quayle.

United currently offers twice daily flights between Tel Aviv and Newark/New York, and has flown more to Tel Aviv this year than any other US airline. United’s services to Tel Aviv are subject to a detailed assessment of operational, safety, and security considerations in the region.

In the past, United flew from San Francisco (SFO) to Tel Aviv, but the route is currently suspended.