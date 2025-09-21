Travel DMC Group expands in the Philippines

SINGAPORE, 22 September 2025: Travel DMC Group, an Asian-based destination management company, announced this week its intention to invest USD1.5 million to expand its footprint in the Philippines’ inbound tourism sector.

As part of this expansion, the company will establish new offices in Manila, Cebu, and Davao, reinforcing its commitment to the Asia market.

Photo credit: Travel DMC Group.Travel DMC Group Philippines Director Gina Pecales.

Travel DMC Group is also in discussions to acquire local tour operators, which will strengthen service delivery and enhance capacity to meet growing demand.

The investment will focus on building stronger B2B partnerships with local travel agencies, expanding technology platforms for agents and operators and developing competitive travel products tailored for the Asian market.

“The Philippines is one of the most dynamic tourism markets in Asia, and we see tremendous potential for growth. Our investment demonstrates our long-term commitment to supporting the local tourism economy,” said Travel DMC Group chairman Parvesh Kumar, who holds the majority stake in the company.

Travel DMC Group Philippines Director Gina Pecales added: “With offices in Manila, Cebu, and Davao, we are positioning ourselves to deliver world-class services to our partners. This expansion represents a milestone in our journey to strengthen regional presence and create long-term value for the entire tourism ecosystem.”

About Travel DMC Group

Established in 2011, the group offers a wide range of tours in Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong and Thailand and is a subsidiary of Travel Group.