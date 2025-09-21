BANGKOK, 22 September 2025: BWH Hotels, a leading global hospitality enterprise comprised of WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels, is set to illuminate Bangkok’s hospitality scene with the signing of Aiden Surawong Bangkok, an avant-garde boutique hotel that will mark the debut of the edgy Aiden brand in Thailand.

Surawong is the cultural heart and soul of Bangkok, where exquisite architecture, a vibrant art scene and dynamic street life fuse seamlessly in one of the city’s oldest districts. Located near the Chao Phraya River and inspired by asterism, Aiden Surawong Bangkok is an elegant sanctuary where global travellers can meet kindred spirits and feel connected to the soul of the city.

The Aiden experience brings together three pillars of connection: social hangouts, remote working spaces and wellness offerings. In Bangkok, these elements are woven together with a striking design concept that blends the luminosity of the celestial stars and the glamour of the Earth’s precious gemstones.

Seventy-seven guest rooms are havens of refined design, with organic textures and in-room amenities that reflect the essence of the local community. After an immersive day of exploration, like-minded explorers can share stories at the rooftop, with its effortlessly chic seating, stylish urban pool and skyline views. The lobby lounge offers a vibrant setting for cool cocktails and social interaction.

“Aiden is a new generation of hotels for smart, savvy, and well-informed travellers who crave complete convenience without sacrificing their sense of style. From a social hangout to moments of relaxation and Instagram-worthy spaces, this impressive hotel will give our guests the inspiration they need to continue their journey of discovery in Bangkok,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC, Olivier Berrivin.

Aiden Surawong Bangkok is set to open its doors in December 2025, becoming the 14th property for BWH Hotels in Bangkok, under eight of the group’s innovative, industry-leading brands. With more hotels in the pipeline, BWH Hotels will continue to welcome guests from all around the world to this captivating capital city.

To book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com.