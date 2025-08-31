STB suspends land transport firm

SINGAPORE, 1 September 2025: The Singapore Tourism Board announced last week that Mesa Travels (S) Pte Ltd (travel agent licence number 03659) has been suspended from conducting travel agent activities with effect from 28 August 2025, in accordance with the Travel Agents Act 1975.

The suspension is a result of the company’s late submission of its audited statement of accounts (AA) and Annual Business Profile Returns (ABPR), as well as the corresponding failure to pay the financial penalty in lieu of suspension or revocation that was imposed for the contraventions.

Under the Travel Agents Regulations 2017, a licensee is required to submit its AA and ABPR returns within six months after the close of its

financial year. The suspension will remain in effect until Mesa Travels pays the outstanding financial penalty, or until its licence expiry date of 6 November 2025.

During the period of suspension, Mesa Travels will be required to fulfil its existing obligations to its customers but will not be allowed to accept new travel bookings.

An online search indicated that Mesa Travels (S) Pte Ltd primarily operates as a travel and transportation company in Singapore, providing private and group transportation services.

Services, now suspended, included group and private charters using a fleet of maxi cabs, minibuses, and coaches. It specialised in family excursions, corporate events, wedding charters, airport transfers, cross-border trips to destinations in Malaysia and sightseeing tours of Singapore.

In its statement, STB said it “takes a serious view against errant travel agents and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore’s travel industry.

For the most up-to-date list of licensed travel agents in Singapore, visit the TravelRelated Users' System ("TRUST") website