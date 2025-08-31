Vietjet lifts Singapore – Vietnam flights

SINGAPORE, 1 September 2025: Vietjet is expanding its Vietnam services from Singapore with additional flights to both Phu Quoc and Da Nang, offering Singapore-based travellers more convenient options to explore Vietnam’s top destinations.

Starting 23 December 2025, the Singapore–Phu Quoc service will increase from four weekly to daily flights, while the Singapore–Da Nang service will increase from daily to twice daily starting 21 November 2025.

Photo credit: Vietjet.

This expansion brings the airline’s total number of weekly flights connecting Singapore and Vietnam’s Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc to 49 round-trip flights, offering greater flexibility and convenience for both leisure and business travellers during the busy year-end and New Year holiday season. (However, schedules show the Singapore- Ho Chi Minh flights will increase from twice daily to three daily during December to meet peak season holiday demand, which would increase the total flights between Singapore and Vietnam to 56 per week.)

Travellers from Singapore can now enjoy easier access to two of Vietnam’s most popular tourism destinations, including Phu Quoc, which Channel News Asia named as one of Southeast Asia’s must-visit destinations in 2025. Key attractions include its idyllic beaches, Bai Sao, Bai Truong, and Bai Khem, as well as the island’s national park, vibrant fishing villages, and world-class resorts.

Meanwhile, Da Nang offers long sandy beaches, a vibrant nightlife, and easy access to UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Hoi An Ancient Town, My Son Sanctuary, and the Imperial City of Hue. With attractions ranging from the iconic Golden Bridge at Ba Na Hills to its thriving culinary scene, Da Nang is an ideal destination for both leisure and business travellers.