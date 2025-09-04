STB revokes travel agency licence

SINGAPORE, 5 September 2025: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) confirmed on Thursday that Zayn Travels Pte Ltd’s licence (TA03229) (Zayn Travels) has been revoked effective 3 September 2025 in accordance with the Travel Agents Act 1975.

Zayn Travels is no longer permitted to carry out any travel agent activities. The travel agency’s licence was revoked for continued failure to submit its Audited Statement of Accounts (AA) and Annual Business Profile Returns (ABPR).

Under the Travel Agents Regulations 2017 (TAR), licensees must submit these documents within 6 months after the close of their financial year. The revoked travel agent must refund all their existing customers or hand over their existing obligations to licensed travel agents to fulfil.

A Google search reveals that Zayn Travels Pte Ltd offered various curated travel experiences, including packaged tours to destinations such as Taipei, Yunnan, and Europe.

Additionally, the company provided a range of travel services, including flights, hotels, car rentals, cruise bookings, sightseeing tours, travel insurance, and visa services.

Earlier in the year, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) temporarily withheld the revocation of Zayn Travels’ license pending an appeal by the company, filed in June 2025.

STB takes a serious view against errant travel agents and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore’s travel industry.

For the most up-to-date list of licensed travel agents in Singapore, please visit the Travel Related Users’ System (“TRUST”) website, TRUST.