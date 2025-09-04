CX names team leader changes

SINGAPORE, 5 September 2025: Cathay announced earlier this week changes to key management roles as it continues to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia and Oceania.

The leadership announcement follows the integration of the Southeast Asia and Oceania regions, with the new structure enabling closer collaboration and greater efficiency, while continuing to drive growth and deliver exceptional service to customers across the region’s markets.

Southeast Asia & Oceania regional appointments

Frosti Lau, Regional General Manager, Southeast Asia & Oceania. He was previously the Regional General Manager for the Southwest Pacific.

Jonathan Ng, Regional Head of Customer Travel and Lifestyle, Southeast Asia & Oceania. He was previously the Regional Head of Customer Travel and Lifestyle for Southeast Asia.

Ashish Kapur, Regional Head of Cargo, Southeast Asia & Oceania. He was previously the Regional Head of Cargo for Southeast Asia.

Lynn See, Regional Head of People, Southeast Asia & Oceania. She was previously the Regional Head of People for Southeast Asia.

Steve Cheung, Regional Head of Finance, Southeast Asia & Oceania. He was previously the Regional Head of Finance for Northeast Asia.

Adam Nelson, Regional Head of Engineering, Southeast Asia & Oceania. He was previously the Regional Head of Engineering for the Southwest Pacific.

Dominic Vallado, Regional Head of Airports, Southeast Asia & Oceania. He was previously the Regional Head of Airports, Southeast Asia.

Area and country managers

The following are the new Area Heads and Country Managers, who will lead efforts to boost Cathay’s lines of business in their respective countries.

Kelly Tsang, Area Head, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam. She was previously the Country Manager for Thailand.

Nicolas Masse, Area Head, Singapore and Malaysia. He was previously the Area Head for Vietnam and Cambodia.

Tony Sham and Vishnu Rajendran remain Country Heads of Indonesia and the Philippines, respectively.

The appointments follow the Cathay Group’s 2025 Interim Results on 6 August 2025, with the Group’s announcement of a HKD3.7 billion profit in the first half of 2025 and the exercise of purchase rights for an additional 14 new Boeing 777-9 aircraft amid a solid performance.