Skål honours 2025 award winners

BANGKOK, 29 September 2025: Skål International has announced the winners of the 2025 Sustainable Tourism Awards, which attracted 106 entries from 30 countries competing across eight categories that reflect the association’s global commitment to responsible, ethical, and innovative tourism.

Since 2002, the awards have recognised best practices in sustainable tourism, aiming to highlight exemplary initiatives that serve as models and inspiration for businesses, organisations, and tourist destinations around the world.

Waterbom Bali (PT Bali Ocean Magic), Indonesia, receives the award for education and social programmes from (left) Skål International Director of Sustainability José Luis Quintero.

The awards ceremony took place during the opening of the 84th Skål International World Congress, held in Cusco, Peru, on 26 September.

The awards are selected through an independently evaluated by a jury, made up of the official partners including the UN Tourism Affiliate Members Department (Skål International has been an affiliate member UN Tourism since 1984); Biosphere Tourism and the Responsible Tourism Institute (RTI), a partner since 2018 (offers each winner a one-year subscription to the Biosphere Sustainable platform for customised sustainability planning and recognition). Sustainable Travel International has been a partner since 2023, offering a complimentary one-year membership to all winners and a 50% discount to other participants, providing them with access to exclusive resources and a global network of responsible travellers.

Recognition for sustainable excellence

Skål International Director of Sustainability José Luis Quintero announced this year’s winners at a presentation during the association’s annual World Congress.

The trophies handcrafted in Cusco, the heart of Peru, represent the Tunki (Andean Cock-of-the-Rock), the national bird of the country. This symbol honours those who make tourism a tool for respect, conservation, and transformation.

Asia’s winners 2025: Skål International Sustainable Tourism Awards

ACCESSIBLE TOURISM WINNER

Hayleys Leisure PLC, Sri Lanka

ACCOMMODATION, FOOD AND HOSPITALITY SERVICES WINNER

ITC Maurya, New Delhi, India

COMMUNICATION WINNER

The Asian Footprints (Whitehat Media), India

EDUCATIONAL AND SOCIAL PROGRAMMES

Waterbom Bali (PT Bali Ocean Magic), Indonesia

LAND AND MARINE BIODIVERSITY

Saudi Red Sea Authority, Saudi Arabia



For more information, visit: SKÅL 2025 Awards