Interhill Group makes key appointments

KUCHING, Sarawak, 29 September 2025: Interhill Hospitality, the hospitality arm of Interhill Group, has made several key leadership appointments, naming Sunardi Song the General Manager of Pullman Kuching and Randy Constantine the General Manager of Pullman Miri Waterfront, effective immediately.

Furthermore, the company has promoted Adrian Ng, formerly General Manager of Pullman Kuching, to Vice President, Operations and Alan Tham, former General Manager of Pullman Miri Waterfront, to Vice President, Food and Beverage (F&B).

Interhill Hospitality owns and operates three Accor-branded hotels in Malaysia: Pullman Kuching, Pullman Miri Waterfront, and the four-star ibis Melaka, located within the UNESCO World Heritage Site town.

Interhill Hospitality Chief Operating Officer, Eric Tan, stated: “Pullman Kuching and Pullman Miri Waterfront are crucial strategic contributors to the hosting of MICE events and driving state tourism revenues in line with Sarawak’s development. With these new leadership appointments, we are bolstering our commitment to delivering world-class hospitality while driving sustainable growth for the state and our organisation.”

Sunardi Song will lead the highly anticipated relaunch of Pullman Kuching, which is currently undergoing a multi-million-ringgit transformation to become an Accor iconic landmark in Southeast Asia. With over 15 years of experience in hospitality leadership, Song most recently spearheaded the debut of Swissôtel Living Jakarta Mega Kuningan. Previously, he successfully opened the Novotel Jakarta Cikini in 2019.