River cruise pioneer marks 30 years

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, 10 September 2025: In 1995, when few saw potential in Burma’s waterways, Paul Strachan and his wife, Roser, recognised an opportunity to restore a historic Clyde-built steamer from the Irrawaddy Flotilla Company.

This marked the birth of Pandaw Cruises and the beginning of a new style of intimate, culturally immersive travel in Southeast Asia. Three decades later, that single vessel has grown into a fleet of 13 river cruise ships, offering journeys across Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, and India.

“We set out to create a kind of travel that did not exist in Southeast Asia at the time, building small, cultural expeditions where the river itself offered as much character as the ports we visited,” said Pandaw. CEO and Founder Paul Strachan.

“Thirty years later, we are still doing that. The ships are more numerous and the routes more diverse, but the philosophy remains unchanged. We go where others do not, and we do so in a way that respects the people and places along the way.”

Planning for the Future Amid Growing Demand

With 3,500 passengers travelling in the 2024–2025 season and more than 5,500 already booked for 2025–2026, Pandaw is shaping its next chapter.

To support this growth, Antoni Strachan has been appointed Director of Operations, and Yves Van Kerrebroeck has joined the team as Commercial Director, bringing fresh perspectives to operations, strategy, and guest experience.

These leadership moves position the company to expand its reach, refine service, and launch new itineraries, including the upcoming Kerala Backwaters expedition in October 2025, as well as potential expansion into Europe, exploring new routes along Italy’s Veneto and Po rivers.

With over 10,000 members and a 45% repeat guest rate, Pandaw’s strength is its community. “A river cruise isn’t just about ships or schedules,” says Toni Strachan. “It’s about the connections we create between our crew and guests and between travellers and the places they visit.

“Many of these connections last long after the journey, with guests returning year after year. As we look to the future, we’re excited to find new ways for our guests to connect with the rivers, the cultures, and each other, all while keeping the Pandaw spirit alive.”

Celebrating 30 Years of River Cruising

Marking its 30th anniversary, Pandaw is celebrating with a suite of new tools designed to elevate the guest experience. Testing is currently underway of an AI-powered travel assistant offering real-time guidance and personalised recommendations, ensuring travellers have the information they need whenever they need it. The redesigned loyalty programme provides early booking privileges, exclusive rewards, and special offers for returning guests, further enhancing the value of every voyage.

Meanwhile, a newly launched mobile app puts bookings, onboard schedules, and daily menus directly in guests’ hands, streamlining every aspect of the journey from planning to cruising.

In addition to these technological enhancements, Pandaw has introduced a new podcast series entitled Teak & Tales that brings the world of river cruising to life. Listeners can explore behind-the-scenes stories, hear expert insights from the crew, and discover highlights from destinations across Southeast Asia. The podcast aims to inspire future adventures while complementing the immersive experiences guests enjoy on board.

Looking Ahead

From the restoration of a single steamer to bold plans that span continents, Pandaw Cruises continues to chart a course defined by curiosity and a passion for rivers less travelled. As it embarks on its 30th season, the company remains committed to staying small enough to feel personal, yet ambitious enough to keep discovering what lies beyond the bend.