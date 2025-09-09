Taiwan presents B&B branding at the MATTA Fair

TAIPEI, 10 September 2025: Taiwan’s two premier accommodation brands, Taiwan Host B&B and Star Hotels, made their debut at last week’s MATTA Fair 2025 Autumn edition held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Malaysia.

The Taiwan Pavilion at the MATTA Fair showcased its ‘Warm Hospitality of Taiwan’ campaign through interactive programmes, including Taiwan Host sharing sessions, travel trivia challenges, and social media prize draws. Show visitors also had the chance to win round-trip tickets between Kuala Lumpur and Taiwan.

Taiwan Host B&B is an official certification brand that emphasises six core values: friendliness, warmth, cleanliness, hygiene, safety, and quality service.

Certified B&Bs provide guests with comfortable accommodations and attentive service. To date, more than 1,900 Taiwan Host B&Bs have been recognised nationwide. Of these, 100 have been recognised as Gold-Rated Taiwan Host B&Bs, grouped into five themes — Nature & Ecology, Cultural Discovery, Architectural Charm, Family & Pet Travel, and Culinary Delights — providing travellers with a wide range of unique experiences.

Star-rated Hotels, Taiwan’s other official accommodation brand, are certified through a rigorous evaluation process in which mystery inspectors assess over 500 criteria covering facilities and service quality. Hotels are rated from one to five stars, with an additional ‘Five-Star Excellence’ category for top-tier properties. Nearly 200 certified Star Hotels are now available across Taiwan, serving as a trusted guide for travellers seeking quality and reliability.

Muslim-Friendly Lodgings and Taiwan Host Dual Certification

To better serve Malaysian Muslim travellers, Taiwan has highlighted 24 properties that are dual-certified as both Muslim-Friendly Lodgings and Taiwan Host B&Bs. These accommodations are displayed on a distribution map with QR codes that link directly to their websites and social media pages, making it easy for visitors to access information and book a stay. This initiative combines the Taiwan Host brand’s spirit of hospitality with Muslim-friendly services, offering guests peace of mind, convenience, and comfort.

For more information about Taiwan Host B&Bs and Star Hotels, visit: https://www.taiwanstay.net.tw.

(Source: Taiwan Tourism Administration).