Thai AirAsia X takes off to Almaty

BANGKOK, 10 September 2025: Thai AirAsia X ( XJ) is marking its foray into Central Asia with the launch of direct flights from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Offering visa-free access*, breathtaking natural landscapes reminiscent of Europe, awe-inspiring architecture, rich cultural heritage, and a refreshing cool climate year-round, Almaty promises unforgettable experiences for travellers seeking scenic escapes and authentic cultural encounters.

Photo credit: Thai AirAsia X.

Starting 1 December 2025, flights will depart four times weekly (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday) aboard Thai AirAsia’s spacious Airbus A330s configured 367 seats available per flight.

To celebrate the new route, the airline rolled out an introductory fare starting at THB6,690 one-way. Bookings are open until 21 September 2025 for travel between 1 December 2025 and 28 March 2026 via the AirAsia MOVE app or on the airline’s website.

Almaty, the former capital of Kazakhstan, blends cultural diversity with spectacular natural beauty — from the snow-capped Big Almaty Lake and dramatic Charyn Canyon to the famed Shymbulak Ski Resort, offering skiing from November through May. The city also brims with cultural icons like Zenkov Cathedral, the Central State Museum — Central Asia’s largest, and the lively Green Bazaar, where tradition meets modern life.

Thai AirAsia X, operating a fleet of nine Airbus A330s, currently serves direct services from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to seven destinations: Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Sapporo (Japan), Seoul (South Korea), Delhi (India), Shanghai (China), and Almaty (Kazakhstan), which will be the 8th destination.

Bangkok-Don Mueang (DMK) – Almaty (ALA) flight schedule

*Information on visa-free entry:

Visa regime of the Republic of Kazakhstan for foreign citizens