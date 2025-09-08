Qatar tweaks China Southern codeshares

DOHA, Qatar, 9 September 2025: Qatar Airways and China Southern Airlines have extended their codeshare partnership and increased flights between Doha and Beijing following the Golden Week holiday period in China that runs from 1 to 8 October.

Starting 16 October 2025, Qatar Airways will codeshare on China Southern’s three weekly direct flights between Beijing Daxing and Doha.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways.

Similarly, China Southern will be expanding its “CZ” code on Qatar Airways-operated flights beyond Doha to 15 destinations across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, including Amman, Athens, Barcelona, Cairo, Dar es Salaam, Madrid, and Munich.

Qatar Airways has already placed its code on China Southern-operated flights between Guangzhou and Doha since April 2024. Building on the existing codeshares from Guangzhou and Beijing Daxing, China Southern will extend its code to flights between Doha and four major Chinese cities — Chengdu Tianfu, Chongqing, Hangzhou, and Shanghai — subject to approval from the Chinese government.

Beijing Daxing marks the second Chinese gateway to be served with non-stop flights operated by China Southern Airlines. Beijing also connects with Doha through Qatar Airways’ daily flight, along with Xiamen Airlines’ daily flight.

With this frequency increase and codeshare expansion, Qatar Airways and its two strategic partners, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines, will now offer 64 weekly flights across eight gateways in Greater China.