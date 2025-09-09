Etihad flies direct to Phnom Penh

SINGAPORE, 10 September 2025: Etihad Airways will launch direct flights from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Phnom Penh, Cambodia (KTI) starting on 6 October, part of an expansion project that also highlights new services to Medan, Indonesia and Krabi, Thailand.

Etihad will be the first airline to offer direct flights on the Abu Dhabi – Phnom Penh route, using an A321neo configured with 184 seats (three classes: economy, business, and first). Flight time will be seven hours and 10 minutes.

Photo credit: Etihad Airways. Lake Toba, Medan, Phnom Penh, Cambodia and Krabi, South Thailand.

The pre-launch timetable schedules the first service departing Abu Dhabi on 6 October, with four flights weekly, scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Round-trip flights start at AED1,835.

Abu Dhabi – Phnom Penh (KTI) flight schedule

Meanwhile, the airline is set to commence two new direct routes from its home base, Abu Dhabi, to two destinations in Southeast Asia — Medan, Indonesia and Krabi, Thailand.

Medan (KNO): Starting 2 October, the airline will fly direct from Abu Dhabi to Medan, North Sumatra’s gateway, renowned for its rich cultural heritage and close to the spectacular Lake Toba. Three flights weekly — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flight time: seven hours. Airport: Kuala Namu (KNO).

Krabi (KBV): Starting 9 October, the airline flies direct from Abu Dhabi to the southern Thailand beach destination. Daily flights. (Flight time: six hours and 50 minutes.