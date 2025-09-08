KUCHING, 9 September 2025: For the first time in its history, the prestigious 23rd World Veterinary Poultry Association Congress (WVPAC 2025) will be hosted in Malaysia, with Kuching officially named as the nation’s inaugural host city.

The global congress, themed “Sustainable Healthy Poultry for a Healthier World”, will take place from 6 to 10 October 2025 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

The Hon Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Anak Utom (centre) with conference and agency representatives at the WVPAC 2025 press conference.

As the poultry industry grapples with critical challenges — including disease control, food safety, sustainability, and animal welfare — WVPAC 2025 will serve as a first-class platform to share cutting-edge research and solutions, and best practices to ensure the resilience of global poultry production.

The congress is set to attract over 1,500 delegates from more than 50 countries, including 19 internationally renowned speakers, alongside an exhibition showcasing the latest innovations, products, and services in poultry health and production.

“Sarawak is determined to become more self-reliant and competitive in food supply, and build a resilient food system for the people, while promoting sustainable poultry farming practices,” stated The Hon. Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Anak Utom, Minister for Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development, Sarawak, at a press conference held on Monday. “WVPAC 2025 is expected to generate over RM9.8 million in total economic impact for Sarawak, but its true legacy will be the exchange of ideas, forging of partnerships, and advancement of a more resilient and sustainable food system for future generations.”

“WVPAC 2025 is an opportunity to build local capacity in veterinary poultry medicine and contribute towards sustainable food systems and improved poultry health management”, expressed Datu Dr Adrian Susin Ambud, Director General, Department of Veterinary Services, Sarawak. “Animal health plays a key role in a robust system, so we gladly extend our support to WVPA Malaysia’s mission in making a positive contribution.”

The Hon Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Anak Utom with Prof. Dr. Abdul Rahman Omar at Monday’s press conference.

“Food security and sustainable agriculture are not only government and community priorities, but also align with BESarawak’s mission to drive legacies from business events that benefit society and future generations,” said Amelia Roziman, CEO of BESarawak. “We welcome more associations to come forward and bid for more high-impact, high-value event opportunities.”

“The World Veterinary Poultry Association Malaysia aims to make a positive impact on the poultry industry through the exchange of knowledge and experience in business events,” said Prof Dr Abdul Rahman Omar, Organising Chairman of the WVPAC 2025 and President of WVPA Malaysia. “It is truly an achievement for us and our partners to win the bid and position Sarawak as a global scientific hub, particularly for food security and veterinary science.”

The World Veterinary Poultry Association Congress 2025 is organised by the World Veterinary Poultry Association (WVPA) Malaysia and supported by: the Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Sarawak (MFICORD), Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) and Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB).

For more information on WVPAC 2025, the world’s leading congress on poultry health and production, and to register, visit Registration – 23rd World Veterinary Poultry Association Congress.

For more information on events in Sarawak, visit: Business Events Sarawak