Pandaw cranks up commercial team

HO CHI MINH CITY, 24 September 2025: Pandaw Cruises, a pioneer of small-ship expeditions in Southeast Asia, has named Yves Van Kerrebroeck as its new commercial director.

Based in Ho Chi Minh City, he brings over 15 years of regional expertise and a proven record in the global travel industry, making him a key addition as Pandaw enters its 30th year of operations and looks to expand into new markets.

(From left) Director of Operations Antoni Strachan, Roser Strachan, Founder and CEO Paul Strachan and Commercial Director Yves Van Kerrebroeck.

Kerrebroeck joins Pandaw with extensive senior leadership experience across Southeast Asia’s travel and hospitality sector. He has a strong record of driving destination development and commercial growth in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand, consistently championing culturally respectful, sustainable, and community-positive travel.

“Yves’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Pandaw,” said Pandaw Cruises CEO and Founder Paul Strachan. “As we expand our routes into India and explore opportunities in Southern Europe, his deep knowledge of Southeast Asia and sharp commercial insight will help us grow without losing sight of what makes Pandaw unique.”

As commercial director, Kerrebroeck will lead Pandaw’s global commercial strategy, including developing new itineraries, strengthening partnerships with agents and trade networks, and expanding market reach.

His immediate priorities will include the launch of the Kerala Backwaters expedition in October 2025 and assessing opportunities for future growth in Europe’s river cruise markets.