AVIAREPS India hosts Around the World Roadshow

NEW DELHI, 24 September: AVIAREPS India successfully hosted the inaugural edition of its global “Around the World Roadshow”, bringing the roadshow series to Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad.

With over 200 travel agents in attendance, the three-city event provided a powerful platform for global partners to engage directly with the Indian travel trade.

Photo credit: AVIAREPS.

The roadshow brought together a lineup of international partners, including Scalo Milano and Trenitalia from Italy; Mini Europe, Atomium, Belgium Beer World, and Visit Brussels from Belgium; Sarova Hotels & Resorts from Kenya; and the Utah Office of Tourism, along with American Airlines from the US.

This diverse participation highlighted the strong interest of global tourism boards, attractions, and hospitality brands in the Indian outbound travel market.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our first Around the World Roadshow in India”, commented AVIAREPS India General Manager, Ellona Pereira. “This platform allowed us to connect global partners with the right audience, creating strong opportunities for future business.”

Trenitalia Chief Sales Officer commented: “The AVIAREPS Roadshow proved to be a good choice for Trenitalia’s first visit to India: the team was able to connect with dozens of carefully selected new operators. Trenitalia is committed to expanding its network of partners, promoting Italy as a destination, and enhancing sustainable travel experiences with the comfort and quality of Trenitalia’s rail services.”

The successful launch underscores India’s growing significance as a key outbound market and reinforces AVIAREPS’ commitment to connecting global tourism brands with Indian travellers.