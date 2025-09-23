AirAsia makes CEB hub comeback

CEBU, 24 September 2025: AirAsia announced on Tuesday its return to the Cebu hub in the Philippines and unveiled its strategy to transform the city into its newest international gateway, with a combined network of domestic and international routes that will connect local communities across the Visayas and Mindanao to ASEAN and beyond through AirAsia Philippines.

Starting 15 November 2025, AirAsia will reopen three domestic services: Cebu–Davao (18 flights weekly), Cebu-Caticlan (11 flights weekly), and Cebu-Iloilo (4 flights weekly). These services are designed as feeder routes for its expanding international network. These domestic services will directly support the return of Cebu–Kuala Lumpur (14 flights weekly) and the launch of Cebu-Macao (three flights weekly).

Photo caption: (Second from left) Anuja Ravendran, Chief Communications Officer, AirAsia Aviation Group; Nicarter Rivas, Senior PR Officer, Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA); Christine Villanueva, Head of Strategy and Communications, Aboitiz Infracapital Cebu Airport Corporation; Amanda Woo, Chief Commercial Officer, AirAsia Aviation Group; Suresh Bangah, President & CEO, AirAsia Philippines; Nyza Archival, Representing Cebu City Mayor, Nestor Archival; Riza Macaibay, Supervising Tourism Operations Officer, DOT Central Visayas Office; Rafael Tatlonghari, Area Center VII Manager, CAAP and Joriz Mejares, Lapu-Lapu Tourism Office at the Cebu Hub press conference held in Cebu, Philippines Tuesday.

“By linking new domestic feeders to international gateways such as Kuala Lumpur and Macao, along with more connections to follow across its network, AirAsia’s Cebu hub will connect local communities to greater opportunities in travel, tourism and trade, and travel across Asean and beyond,” the airline said in a press statement.

Fares start from PHP118 for travel from 15 November 2025 to 28 March 2026.

Speaking at the announcement alongside partners from Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC), regional tourism bodies, and travel partners, AirAsia executives said Cebu is central to the airline’s growth ambitions.

AirAsia Aviation Group Chief Commercial Officer, Amanda Woo, commented: “Cebu is a cornerstone in our next phase of growth in the Philippines. By linking domestic feeders from across the Visayas and Mindanao into international gateways like Macao and Kuala Lumpur, we are creating a stronger bridge between local communities and the wider region.

“Through Kuala Lumpur alone, travellers from Cebu can seamlessly connect to more than 3,500 routes across Asia and beyond. We’ve restructured this hub to scale more sustainably, deepen our presence in Asean, and provide more affordable choices for millions of travellers. Beyond Kuala Lumpur and Macao, we are also planning additional international routes out of Cebu to strengthen its role as another global gateway for the Philippines.”

AirAsia Philippines President and CEO, Captain Suresh Bangah, added: “This expansion is about more than connectivity; it is about encouraging local tourism, creating jobs, and supporting communities that depend on travel and trade. To meet the needs of this hub reopening, we have hired pilots, cabin crew and ground staff based right here in Cebu.”