Air Astana launches seasonal flights to Cyprus

SINGAPORE, 1O June 2026: Air Astana introduced seasonal flights last week from Astana and Almaty to Larnaca in Cyprus, scheduled until September using Airbus A321LR aircraft.

Flights to Larnaca, Cyprus, from Astana operate twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while flights from Almaty operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

Photo credit: Air Astana.

Flight time is five hours and 40 minutes from Astana to Larnaca and six hours and five minutes from Almaty to Larnaca.

Larnaca, located on the south-eastern coast of Cyprus, is a finance centre and one of the island’s most popular tourist destinations.

In addition to Cyprus flights this summer, Air Astana will also operate seasonal services to leisure destinations in Turkey, Georgia and Montenegro.

(Source: Air Astana)