Cardamom Tented Camp on your canvas

PHNOM PENH, 10 June 2026: CARDAMOM Tented Camp in Cambodia has announced an Artist-in-Residence Programme running from 21 June to 5 July, 2026.

Khmer artist Im Pesey will take up residency at the nature-first tented camp, which is accessible only by river and surrounded by 18,000 hectares of indigenous forest in Botum Sakor national park in the southwest of the country.

Photo credit Cardamom Tented Camp. Art, nature and imagination: (top) a selection of oil on canvas works by Im Pesey; (bottom) Marsha Niemeijer, Cardamom Tented Camp creative setting, and Im Pesey.

The camp is in advanced discussion with two other Khmer artists for residencies later in the year.

All artists in the programme are being invited to reflect on the surrounding nature in their work.

They will hold at least two workshops with guests during their stay. A dedicated open-air artist’s workspace called the Art Pavilion has been created at the camp.

The inaugural residency with Im Pesey will be entitled “Melody of the Forest.”

The artist said: “Through direct observation and immersion in the camp’s environment, I aim to develop a series of paintings and drawings that translate sensory experiences into expressive visual forms.”

Rather than just creating literal documentation of the forest, Pesey said that his work during the residency will focus on atmosphere and mood, emotional memory and coexistence between humans and nature. While there, Pesey plans to create watercolour paintings, ink-wash studies, mixed-media sketches, and small- to medium-scale paintings.

Workshop participation

Artists will include at least two workshops where guests can join the artist for nature observation and drawing. The workshops are designed for participants of all skill levels.

“We are initially creating the artist-in-residence program for Cambodia-based painters, illustrators, sculptors, filmmakers, researchers, writers and more artists whose work is inspired by themes of nature, conservation and tranquillity,” said the camp’s artist residency director, Marsha Niemeijer.

Niemeijer added: “We want to encourage dialogue between the artist, the environment and our guests and build a dynamic community with creative outcomes inspired by nature.”

The inspiration behind the artist-in-residence programme came, in part, from The Long Run’s 4Cs operational framework for responsible tourism entities. The 4Cs guidelines emphasise cultural goals alongside those of conservation, community, and commerce.

Im Pesey currently shows his work at Phnom Penh’s Gallerist art gallery, which is helping Niemeijer source artists for the residency programme.

Each artist will receive a stipend from Cardamom Tented Camp, accommodation and full board. Artists in the programme will donate at least one artwork created during their stay for permanent display at the camp.

(Source: Cardamom Tented Camp)