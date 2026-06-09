AirAsia X embarks on crisis counselling partnership

SEPANG, 10 June 2026: AirAsia X (AirAsia Group)* has formalised a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Board of Counsellors Malaysia (BOC), also known as Lembaga Kaunselor Malaysia, reinforcing its commitment to emergency preparedness, psychosocial support capabilities, and safety resilience across its regional network.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate in areas including emergency response preparedness, deployment of registered counsellors during crises, psychosocial first aid (PFA), disaster response exercises, and specialised training programmes for AirAsia Group personnel.

​[L-R] YBrs. Tuan Haji Sadli Bin Osman, Registrar & Chief Executive Officer, Malaysian Board of Counsellors; Yang Berhormat Puan Lim Hui Ying, Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development; Captain Suresh Bangah, Group Chief Operations Officer, AirAsia Group & Captain Saravanan Subramaniam, Chief Safety & Quality Officer, AirAsia Group

Through the partnership, BOC will provide trained, registered counsellors to support employees, survivors, victims, and family members affected by emergencies or crises across the group’s operational network.

The collaboration will also see both parties jointly enhance emergency response protocols and operational readiness through simulation exercises, knowledge-sharing initiatives, and continuous capability development programmes.

AirAsia Group Group Chief Operations Officer Captain Suresh Bangah said: “Safety and the well-being of our guests have always been at the core of everything we do at AirAsia. This collaboration reflects our commitment to strengthening not only operational preparedness, but also the human aspect of a crisis response through professional psychosocial support.

“By working together with the Board of Counsellors Malaysia, we are reinforcing our ability to provide timely care, compassion and assistance to affected individuals, families and to our Allstars during challenging situations, while continuing to strengthen our overall emergency response framework across the region.”

As part of the collaboration, AirAsia Group will also facilitate transportation and logistical support for counsellors deployed during emergency response situations, training programmes and simulation exercises across selected destinations within the AirAsia network, enhancing preparedness for Group-related incidents.

The MOA further reflects both organisations’ shared commitment towards promoting a stronger culture of safety, resilience and preparedness, while ensuring compassionate care remains an integral component of crisis management and humanitarian response.

*The name change from AirAsia X to AirAsia Group Berhad is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s 19th Annual General Meeting and registration by the Companies Commission of Malaysia (CCM).

(Source: AirAsia X)