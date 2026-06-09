Delta marks inaugural HKG-LAX flights

HONG KONG, June 10, 2026: Delta Air Lines marked its return to Hong Kong on Monday, inaugurating daily nonstop service to Los Angeles and reconnecting one of Asia’s most important markets with Delta’s premier US West Coast gateway.

Delta’s flight DL89 took off from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at 2305 on 6 June and arrived at Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) at 0505 8 June, to a water cannon salute.

Photo credit: Delta. A water cannon at the Hong Kong International Airport welcomed DL89.

DL88 took off from Hong Kong for Los Angeles at 0925 on 8 June after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the departure gate, attended by representatives from Delta, the US Consulate General, Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) and LA Tourism Board.

“This service marks another step in Delta’s long-term growth across Asia-Pacific, as we expand our network to further serve the evolving needs of our customers,” said Delta’s vice president – Asia Pacific, Jeff Moomaw. “We’re thankful for our partners in Hong Kong and for our customers who choose Delta, and we’re proud to offer an elevated, premium experience throughout their journey.”

Delta’s new nonstop service from Hong Kong to Los Angeles provides more than 30 convenient one-stop connections from LAX.

Flights from Hong Kong to Los Angeles will operate daily on Delta’s Airbus A350-900, featuring four product experiences: Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort and Delta Main.

Delta One Suites offer lie-flat seating with a sliding door, premium bedding and a seasonal chef-curated four-course meal. Delta Premium Select provides wider seats with deeper recline and enhanced amenities for a more spacious and relaxing journey.

Customers flying Delta One receive exclusive access to the new Delta One Lounge at LAX, offering nearly 200 seats, a rotating chef-curated menu, a year-round Sushi bar, a wellness room with full-body massage chairs, and a design aesthetic inspired by the natural and architectural beauty of Southern California. These travelers also benefit from private security at Delta One check-in and dedicated, concierge-style service from curb to gate.

The new route also strengthens Delta Cargo’s transpacific network, creating a vital new air-freight corridor between Hong Kong, the world’s largest air cargo hub, and the US.

This route builds on Delta’s momentum in Los Angeles, where the airline operates as the airport’s largest global carrier with more than 150 peak-day departures to over 50 destinations worldwide.

(Source: Delta)