Metropole wins prestigious Triple Crown

HANOI, 10 June 2026: Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, an iconic heritage hotel in Vietnam’s capital, has earned Condé Nast Traveler’s coveted “Triple Crown,” an elite distinction the publication describes as “the most definitive collection of the best hotels in the world.”

The achievement, featured in the magazine’s June 2026 edition, celebrates hotels that have secured all three major honours from Condé Nast Traveler: the Hot List (best new hotels), Gold List (editor favourites) and Readers’ Choice Awards (reader-voted). Only 396 hotels worldwide have achieved the three honours in a single year.

Photo credit: Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi.

“Those who appreciate the finer things from a hotel stay – impeccable service, rich history, and, in this instance, beautiful spaces showcasing a seamless blend of classic French sophistication and Vietnamese heritage – will relish stepping into a bygone era of elegance at Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi,” Condé Nast Traveler notes.

Editors praised the hotel’s service as “superb across the board” and its guest rooms as “opulent.” Rooms in the original three-story Heritage Wing “channel 1920s French and Indochine glamour with dark hardwood floors, vintage illustrations and art-deco marble bathrooms,” while those in the seven-story neo-classical Opera Wing are “equally luxurious but slightly more modern, making them popular with families and business travellers.”

Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, General Manager George Koumendakos said: “Receiving the Triple Crown from Condé Nast Traveler is a profound honour for our entire team as we celebrate the hotel’s 125th anniversary this year.”

Since first opening its doors in 1901, the Grande Dame of Vietnamese hospitality has witnessed over a century of history. To commemorate this remarkable milestone, the hotel will host a series of exclusive events under the theme “125 Years of a Legend” throughout the year, honouring its extraordinary heritage while embracing a vibrant future as one of Southeast Asia’s most legendary luxury destinations.

(Source: Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi)