BANGKOK, 9 June 2026: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, invites travellers to beat the heat and unlock more rewarding stays with its exclusive Your Next Grand Adventure offer, curated for CentaraThe1 members.

Available to book from today until 31 July 2026 for stays until 31 October 2026, members can enjoy increased savings of 20% on all eligible rate plans at Centara hotels and resorts worldwide. From vibrant city retreats and beachfront havens to family-friendly adventures and cultural destinations across Thailand, the Maldives, Japan, and beyond, this limited-time offer opens the door to more memorable travel experiences.

Guests who book direct can elevate their stay even further with exclusive privileges, including 15% savings on drinks, dining, and spa treatments, adding extra indulgence to every moment.

Whether planning a spontaneous romantic getaway or a longer family holiday, CentaraThe1 members can log in to access their exclusive rates. Not yet a member? Sign up for free to take advantage of this global offer and start enjoying more benefits with every stay.

To discover more and plan your next grand adventure, visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/grand-adventure2026.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)