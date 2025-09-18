Thai AirAsia X boosts flights from DMK

BANGKOK, 19 September 2025: Thai AirAsia X is launching three new international routes, ahead of the year-end travel season from Don Mueang (DMK) to Almaty (ALA), Kazakhstan; Sendai (SDJ), Japan; and Riyadh (RUH), Saudi Arabia.

Photo credit: Thai AirAsia X. Three new destinations.

Almaty (ALA), Kazakhstan: Four flights per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Fares start at THB6,690 one-way.

Sendai (SDJ), Japan: Four flights per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Fares start at THB4,990 one-way.

Riyadh (RUH), Saudi Arabia: Four flights per week on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Fares start at THB7,190 one-way.

All flights use Airbus A330 aircraft. Bookings are available now via the AirAsia MOVE app and website. The inaugural flights to Almaty and Sendai will depart on 1 December 2025, while the Riyadh route will begin on 2 December 2025.

Thai AirAsia X CEO Pattra Boosarawongse said Thai AirAsia X is launching three new routes simultaneously to three different regions as part of the airline’s expansion into new markets: Central Asia, Northern Asia, and the Middle East. “As a true expert in Japanese routes, AirAsia is adding Sendai as our seventh direct route, giving us the most connections between Thailand and Japan. This is also our first time entering a new market with Almaty, Kazakhstan, a city with a pleasant, cool climate throughout the year. Additionally, it’s the AirAsia Group’s first direct flight to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“Our strategy moving forward is to open up new, high-potential routes in diverse aviation regions, especially in the Middle East, which are perfect for our Airbus A330 aircraft. Besides offering new experiences for Thais, we are confident that these three new routes will attract a significant number of international tourists to Thailand for the year-end season.”

Sendai is a significant city in Japan’s northern Tohoku region, renowned for its distinctive local culture and stunning scenery, particularly during the snowy winter season.

Almaty, the gateway to Central Asia, is Kazakhstan’s largest city and former capital. Snow-capped mountains surround it, offering a year-round cool climate with spectacular, European-like landscapes and a blend of European and Asian cultures.

Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, is a city of contrasts, featuring World Heritage sites in the vast desert alongside modern skyscrapers and historical and cultural landmarks. As a key business and investment hub, it will also host the “World Expo 2030”

By the end of 2025, Thai AirAsia X will serve 10 direct routes from Don Mueang (DMK) to Tokyo (NRT), Osaka (KIX), Nagoya (NGO), Sapporo (CTS) in Japan; Seoul (ICN), South Korea; Delhi (DEL), India; Shanghai (PVG), China; and the new routes to Almaty (ALA), Kazakhstan; Sendai (SDJ), Japan; and Riyadh (RUH), Saudi Arabia. The airline plans to add two new Airbus A330 aircraft to its fleet in the fourth quarter, bringing its total to 11 aircraft by the end of the year.