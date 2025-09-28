Melaka hosts World Tourism Day

MELAKA, Malaysia, 29 September 2025: UN Tourism celebrated World Tourism Day 2025 in the historic city of Melaka, Malaysia, under the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.”

This global day of recognition, celebrated on 27 September, marks a pivotal moment in advancing tourism as a catalyst for positive change, resilience, and sustainable development worldwide.

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili.

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili attended the official celebrations, hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture of Malaysia, which culminated in the 7th edition of the World Tourism Conference (WTC). The conference showcased Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and commitment to sustainable tourism.

Global call for sustainable action

This year’s theme, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” underscored tourism’s potential to drive social progress, economic growth, and environmental stewardship. The event highlighted the importance of effective governance, strategic planning, and inclusive policies in ensuring that tourism benefits all, while preserving cultural and natural heritage. Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, HE Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, welcomed participants from around the world to Melaka at the opening of World Tourism Day 2025 and the 7th World Tourism Conference.

In his official message, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres emphasised: “Tourism is a powerful driver of transformation. It creates jobs, fuels local economies, and builds bridges across cultures. Yet, it must be sustainable to protect the very places and communities it celebrates. Let’s harness tourism as a force for resilience, sustainability, and shared progress.”

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili noted that the “World Tourism Day 2025 in Melaka showed the world that tourism can be a force for good when guided by sustainability and inclusivity. By working together, we can transform tourism into a tool for empowerment, cultural preservation, and environmental protection.”

Affirming this commitment, the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dato’ Sri Haji Fadillah bin Yusof, stressed that growth must be inclusive and resilient, underpinned by sustainability, innovation, and global cooperation.

He outlined Malaysia’s initiatives — from expanding high-value tourism segments and digital nomad hubs, to investments in sustainable aviation fuel and community-led ecotourism — as examples of balancing economic progress with social and environmental responsibility. He also announced that Malaysia will join the UN Tourism International Network of Sustainable Tourism Observatories (INSTO) with a pilot project in Mersing, Johor.

The UN Tourism Secretary General joined a high-level panel discussion and cultural showcase focused on sustainable tourism practices and innovative strategies geared towards the resilience of the tourism industry.

Focus on sustainable transformation

Investing in Education and Skills: Programmes to empower women, youth, and marginalised communities through tourism-related training and employment opportunities.

Accelerating innovation and digital transformation: Identifying tourism game-changers, including entrepreneurs, innovators and start-ups and supporting them to transform ideas into action and scale up. Investing in digital education and closing the ‘digital gap’ through empowering rural communities, youth and post-conflict societies.

Supporting Local Economies: Promoting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises to ensure tourism benefits reach local communities.

Cultural Exchange: Showcasing Malaysia’s vibrant heritage through performances, culinary experiences, and exhibitions, reinforcing tourism’s role in preserving traditions.

World Tourism Conference 2025: The 7th edition of the World Tourism Conference (WTC) in Melaka brought together stakeholders to discuss strategies for sustainable tourism development, focusing on resilience, inclusivity, and environmental stewardship. Key sessions explored topics such as digital transformation in tourism, community-based tourism models, and climate-neutral travel solutions, aligning with the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.”

Looking Ahead

To conclude the official celebrations, Malaysia handed over the hosting of World Tourism Day to El Salvador. World Tourism Day 2026 will be held under the theme of “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to redesign tourism”. It will address the role of tourism in embracing digital transformation and integrating artificial intelligence (AI).