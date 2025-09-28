DUBAI, UAE, 29 September 2025: Twenty-five years of innovation, excellence and redefining the loyalty experience for more than 37 million members worldwide.

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, is celebrating its Silver Jubilee by giving back to its members with 25 days of prestigious prizes until 20 October.

From bonus Miles, surprise activities, to a whopping 25 million Skywards Miles raffle – the loyalty programme is marking its quarter-century milestone with unforgettable ‘fly better’ moments in the air and on the ground.

Emirates has also announced it will unveil a bespoke ’25 years’ aircraft livery featuring a striking silver design to celebrate the loyalty programme’s Silver Jubilee. The special decal aircraft is set to take to the skies starting next month.

Emirates Skywards, Divisional Senior Vice President Dr Nejib Ben Khedher said: “25 years, we are thrilled to celebrate such a monumental milestone. Emirates Skywards is a true success story – one that was born in Dubai and has now become one of the most recognised and loved loyalty programmes in the world with millions of members based in the UK, US, UAE, India, Australia and beyond.

Our success stems from consistently placing members first. Over the years, we listened, adapted, and innovated. We continuously introduced new, personalised offerings to create valuable and memorable rewards for our members worldwide. It has been an incredible journey made possible thanks to the trust and confidence of our members. Thank you for being at the heart of our story. And what better way to celebrate than give back to our community with 25 days of nonstop surprises and offers– all while we take our loyalty message global with the special Emirates A380 ’25 years’ livery.”

Members can look forward to exciting giveaways until 20 October:

25 Million Miles Raffle draw: As part of a whopping 25 million Skywards Miles giveaway, members can enter the raffle for a chance to win 100,000 Miles or 250,000 Miles, with one lucky winner taking home 1 million Miles.

50% bonus Skywards Miles when booking with Emirates and flydubai.

25% bonus Miles just by booking with partner airlines, shopping, dining, or unwinding in the UAE with Skywards Everyday partners, shopping online on Skywards Miles Mall, booking through Emirates Skywards Hotels, using an Emirates Skywards Credit Card or spending with any participating travel and lifestyle partners.

Up to 50% bonus Miles on an early bird ‘Buy or Gift’ Miles offer.

Surprise at Dubai International (DXB): In early October, passengers travelling to and from Dubai Airport (DXB) can play interactive quizzes to win Skywards Miles, as well as get complimentary airport lounge access and Dubai Duty Free vouchers. Activities kick off in Terminal 3 from 1-5 October and continue in Terminal 2 from 8-9 October.

‘Spot the tag’: Arrive in Dubai and keep your eyes peeled for special tags placed on luggage at the baggage belts. You will be rewarded with complimentary lounge access, Emirates-branded merchandise, and bonus Skywards Miles via Skywards Everyday, Skywards Miles Mall, and Emirates Skywards Hotels. The special tags will be appearing for customers in Terminal 3 from 1-3 October, and for customers in Terminal 2 from 8-9 October.

(Source: Your Stories — Emirates)