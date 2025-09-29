MATTA rolls out Muslim Travel Fair

KUALA LUMPUR, 30 September 2025: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) will host the inaugural MATTA Muslim Friendly Travel Fair (MFTF), from 18 to 19 October 2025 at the World Trade Centre (WTC), Kuala Lumpur.

This new initiative represents a significant step in MATTA’s commitment to inclusivity and innovation in the travel and tourism industry, highlighting the rapidly growing Muslim-friendly travel segment.

Spanning 2,700 square metres in Tun Razak Hall 4, WTC KL, the Fair will feature 115 booths hosted by licensed tour and travel agents and other tourism players. While MFTF is smaller in scale compared to MATTA’s signature Fair at MITEC, it offers a focused and curated experience for all travellers interested in destinations, products, and services that are aligned with Muslim-friendly values.

MFTF is not exclusive to Muslim travellers. It is designed to welcome all visitors seeking culturally respectful, family-oriented, and accessible travel options. The Fair responds to public demand for a central venue, and WTC Kuala Lumpur provides a convenient location that enhances accessibility for attendees.

MATTA’s official partners:

RHB Bank Berhad as the Exclusive Platinum Sponsor;

Islamic Tourism Centre as Strategic Partner;

Hwajing Travel & Tours as the Official Cruise Liner

Their collaboration underscores a shared commitment to elevating the standards of Muslim-friendly tourism and positioning MFTF as a one-stop centre for travel planning.

“MATTA recognises the challenges Muslim travellers often face in finding destinations that offer Halal food, prayer facilities, and family-friendly attractions. MFTF aims to bridge that gap,” said MATTA Muslim Friendly Travel Fair Organising Chairman Dr Fazil Khan. “We’re also proud to feature trusted agencies offering Umrah and Hajj packages, enabling travellers to fulfil their religious obligations with confidence and peace of mind.”

The Fair reflects MATTA’s broader mission to promote safe, convenient, and culturally respectful travel experiences. By launching MFTF, MATTA reinforces its leadership in the travel and tourism industry and contributes to Malaysia’s growing reputation as a global hub for Muslim-friendly travel.

MFTF is open to the public from 1000 to 2100 on Saturday and Sunday, 18–19 October 2025. Visitors are encouraged to use public transport to reduce carbon emissions. On-site parking is also available.

For more information, visit: http://www.matta.org.my | https://www.mattafair.org.my.

(Source: MATTA.)