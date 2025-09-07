MATTA Fair breaks records

KUALA LUMPUR, 8 September 2025: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents declared the 57th edition of the MATTA Fair featured a record-breaking 2,049 booths from 334 participating companies.

Taking place from 5 to 7 September 2025 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), the biannual national fair yet again earned recognition as the country’s ‘Largest Consumers’ Travel Fair, by the Malaysia Book of Records.

Photo credit: MATTA. Opening ceremony for MATTA Fair 5 to 7 September.

Show organiser MATTA noted that the 57th edition attracted a record turnout of travel consumers, drawn to the show by an expanded array of travel packages for domestic and international travel offered by licensed travel agencies, airlines, cruise lines, and hotels.

With the support of MATTA’s partners, the fair recognises the commitment of Sabah as MATTA Fair’s Malaysia’s Favourite Destination, RHB Bank as the Exclusive Platinum Sponsor, Malaysia Aviation Group as the Official Airline Partner and Premier Sponsor, AmLeisure as the Fair’s Media Partner, and Mayoly and Duria as sponsors.

As a leader in sustainable tourism, MATTA presented the largest-ever MATTA Eco & Sustainable Tourism Initiative (MESTI) pavilion. This initiative is powered through collaborations with leading sustainability-focused brands, including RHB Bank, Sabah Tourism Board, Penang Global Tourism, Resorts World Genting, Royal Selangor, AMPSPA, Easy Motorbike, and Pos Malaysia.

Through this meaningful step toward sustainability, MATTA has partnered with independent auditors to measure the carbon footprint of the MATTA Fair across all three days of the event. This initiative aims to understand the impact of the MATTA Fair and take tangible action to promote sustainable practices. MATTA is setting new standards for responsible and sustainable tourism events, while also strengthening its reputation among travellers, partners and industry leaders who value transparency and environmental stewardship.

MATTA Fair consumer highlights

Buyers’ Contest:

MATTA’s flagship crowd favourite, the Buyers’ Contest, returned with exciting prizes. Visitors visiting the MATTA Fair September 2025 who spent a minimum of MYR100 on any travel and holiday packages stood a chance to win round-trip flight tickets to Paris, Japan, Perth and many other destinations. Plus, visitors could also win a brand-new EV Bike.

Ride & Reels: Vlog Your Journey

The Ride & Reels campaign encouraged visitors to commute to the fair sustainably, vlogging their journey for a chance to win tech prizes.

Spin & Win

Visitors who spent a minimum of MYR300 gained a chance to spin the wheel for exclusive gift merchandise.

“This MATTA Fair was a bold step toward a more sustainable and connected future. From its humble beginnings as a modest exhibition, we have now evolved into Malaysia’s largest and most recognised travel Fair, and today it stands as a symbol of how far our industry has come. Moving closer to Visit Malaysia 2026, the MATTA Fair is our way of telling the world that Malaysia is ready to welcome travellers not just with open arms, but with open hearts,” said MATTA President Nigel Wong.