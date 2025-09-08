Air India launches One India sale

GURUGRAM, India, 9 September 2025: Air India has launched a ‘One India’ promotional sale*, designed to offer travellers from India an attractive flat fare* for flights to any destination in Europe.

Photo credit: Air India.

The ‘One India’ sale simplifies travel planning with seamless connectivity across Air India’s extensive network, encouraging travellers from India to explore Europe’s vibrant cities, cultural landmarks, and scenic destinations at a consistent, affordable fare.

The limited-time offer applies to flights from any point in Air India’s domestic network to any of the airline’s European gateways. This means that a traveller pays the same flat fare for a round-trip from Varanasi to Milan via Delhi as they would for a round-trip from Delhi to Milan.

As part of the promotion, all-inclusive, round-trip fares to anywhere in Europe are as follows: INR47,000 in economy class, INR70,000 in premium economy (on applicable routes) and INR1,40,000 in business class.

The all-inclusive, round-trip fares to London (Heathrow) are as follows: INR49,999 in economy class, INR89,999 in premium economy, and INR1,69,999 in business class.

As an added benefit, every ticket booked under this promotional sale offers one complimentary date change, providing greater flexibility to travellers and peace of mind while planning their trips.

Maharaja Club Members

Maharaj Club members enjoy zero convenience fee along with the special sale fares when they book their tickets after logging into the Air India website or mobile app, thereby unlocking further savings.

The ‘One India’ sale rolled out across all channels on 8 September and continues until 11 September 2025, including travel agents worldwide and Air India’s airport ticketing offices and customer contact centre.

The ‘One India’ sale fares are available for travel until 31 March 2026.

Travellers, including Maharaja Club members, can save up to INR3,000 per passenger by using the promo code FLYAI.

*Fares are subject to availability and may vary due to local taxes and exchange rates.

Air India’s flights to Europe

Air India operates non-stop flights to 10 points in Europe — London (Heathrow), London (Gatwick), Paris (Charles de Gaulle), Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Milan, Copenhagen, Vienna, and Zurich.