KUALA LUMPUR, 8 September 2025: Sarawak’s participation at MATTA Fair Kuala Lumpur 2025 focused on Kuching’s selection as the 8th destination under Malaysia Airlines’ Bonus Side Trip (BST) programme.

The airline’s international initiative positions Sarawak and the state capital, Kuching, as a must-visit destination for global travellers, while the MATTA Fair provided the ideal stage to share this milestone with a broad audience.

The launch took place on 6 September 2025 at MAG Arena, Level 3, Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), marked by a handshake ceremony between Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, Chief Executive Officer of Sarawak Tourism Board, and Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines, Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG).

It represented a significant step forward for Sarawak’s tourism journey ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

The BST programme, offered exclusively by Malaysia Airlines, is designed to encourage international travellers to discover more of Malaysia during their trip. Passengers flying into the country on international tickets can add an extra domestic destination at no additional fare, paying only the applicable taxes. With Kuching’s inclusion, Sarawak becomes the first and only Bornean destination in the programme, expanding its reach beyond Peninsular Malaysia.

This outcome stems from the partnership between the STB and MAG, formalised in 2024 to enhance air connectivity and joint tourism promotion in the lead-up to Visit Malaysia Year 2026. Kuching’s inclusion in the BST programme reflects a key result of this collaboration.

By being part of the BST programme, Sarawak is positioned as the natural gateway to Borneo, offering international visitors experiences anchored in its CANFF pillars of Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals. Highlights include living cultures shaped by 34 ethnic groups, the twin UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Gunung Mulu National Park and Niah National Park, distinctive gastronomy with Kuching recognised as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, and globally renowned festivals such as the Rainforest World Music Festival. Sarawak’s ability to deliver this complete experience within a single journey distinguishes it from other destinations, while strengthening its brand as ‘More to Discover.’

“Inclusion in Malaysia Airlines’ Bonus Side Trip (BST) programme reflects the strong partnership we have built with Malaysia Aviation Group since the signing of our Memorandum of Understanding in 2024,” said Sarawak Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Puan Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor. “Through this initiative, Sarawak is broadening its international reach and reinforcing its commitment to sustainable tourism growth as we prepare for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.”

For more information, visit www.sarawaktourism.com or follow Sarawak Tourism Board on Facebook, www.facebook.com/visitsarawak.

About Sarawak Tourism Board

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) is the key promoter for Sarawak and has built a strong track record of global recognition for its innovative campaigns, destination branding, and commitment to sustainability. In 2025, STB’s “Gateway to Borneo” campaign received the PATA Gold Award for Best Destination Marketing Campaign (Destination Management Organisation – Asia).