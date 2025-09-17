Malaysia Airlines forges partnerships

KUALA LUMPUR, 18 September 2025: Malaysia Airlines formalised strategic partnerships with Malaysia’s state tourism boards during the recent MATTA Fair, Malaysia’s largest consumer travel showcase.

The partnerships build on the airline’s signature Time For campaign, which is currently running across global markets including Australia, Europe, India, China and beyond — showcasing the unique stories of Malaysia through a series of activations.

Fourth from left: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines Dersenish Aresandiran.

Together with the Bonus Side Trip (BST) programme, which allows international travellers to extend their journeys beyond gateway cities, Malaysia Airlines is strengthening the visibility of Malaysia’s diverse destinations on the world stage.

Through these initiatives, Malaysia Airlines aims to attract more international arrivals, deliver seamless, personalised, and rewarding travel experiences, and reinforce its ambition to position Malaysia as a premier hub in Asia ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines Dersenish Aresandiran said: “By joining hands with our state tourism boards, we are unlocking new opportunities to grow tourism, empower local communities, and deliver world-class travel powered by digital innovation. As we prepare to welcome the world for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026), our mission is clear – to showcase Malaysia as a must-visit destination and ensure every journey with us is seamless, memorable, and proudly Malaysian.”

Penang Global Tourism (PGT)

Malaysia Airlines leads a partnership to establish Penang as a premier gateway and stopover destination. Currently a destination under the BST programme, both parties will launch joint marketing campaigns further to strengthen Penang’s visibility in key international markets.

With its world-famous heritage, food, and culture, Penang will be promoted as both a stand-alone destination and an essential part of wider itineraries across Malaysia, amplifying its role in attracting international arrivals during Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Langkawi Development Authority (LADA)

Malaysia Airlines and LADA are set to formalise a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Q4 2025 to strengthen Langkawi’s position as one of Malaysia’s most iconic destinations. Building on the Bonus Side Trip (BST) programme and the recent Malaysia Airlines Trade Elevation Summit, the partnership will drive international arrivals and highlight Langkawi’s unique status as a UNESCO Global Geopark.

The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to sustainable tourism growth, with Langkawi promoted as the Jewel of Kedah on the global stage ahead of VMY2026.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB)

Through the partnership with STB, Malaysia Airlines will be extending its BST programme to include Kuching, unlocking the gateway to Sarawak’s cultural and natural treasures for international travellers. This targeted move is expected to boost arrivals from long-haul markets, which seek authentic experiences.

By positioning Sarawak’s rainforests, biodiversity, and living culture on the global travel map, the partnership will not only draw visitors but also channel benefits to local communities, reinforcing Sarawak as a unique and competitive destination ahead of VMY2026.