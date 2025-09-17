Reignwood Icons of Football returns in 2026

BANGKOK, 18 September 2025: Icons Series is back as the Reignwood Icons of Football will once again take over Bangkok from 31 January to 1 February 2026.

Set against the backdrop of the Robinswood Golf Course, 24 iconic former footballers, made up of Champions League, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and World Cup winners, will trade football boots for golf clubs in an unforgettable showdown.

Two teams of 12, representing Team England and Team World, will compete across a fast-paced 10-hole format, delivering drama, rivalry, and spectacle from the first tee shot to the last putt.

Broadcast globally, fans will be able to follow every moment live on multiple platforms, while those in Bangkok can experience it all in person.

This next chapter will see Team England and Team World renew their rivalry on the golf course in a team matchplay format, with two blockbuster names already confirmed for each side:

Team England: Chelsea’s John Terry, the superstar captain who lifted every significant domestic honour, returns alongside Arsenal icon Theo Walcott, one of the Premier League’s fastest and most exciting forwards. Both were key figures in England’s emphatic victory last year.

Team World: The magician Gianfranco Zola, adored by fans for his artistry and flair, joins forces with Argentina’s all-time great Gabriel Batistuta, one of the most feared strikers of his generation. Together, they aim to swing the momentum back in Team World’s favour.

Captains and further players will be revealed in the coming weeks, but the stage is already set for a rivalry that promises to be even fiercer than last year.

John Terry (Team England): “Lifting the Icons Trophy with Team England last year was special, but now the target is on our backs. I can’t wait to get back out there and defend the title. It’s competitive, it’s fun, and it’s like nothing else I’ve ever played in.”

Theo Walcott (Team England): “The whole experience was unbelievable. Reignwood Icons of Football is a proper event. To represent Team England again in Bangkok, in front of a global audience, is something I’m buzzing for.”

Gianfranco Zola (Team World): “Football gave us rivalries that defined careers, and now Icons brings those rivalries to golf. Last year was just a taste. In 2026, we’ll be sharper, stronger, and I can promise Team World will come back fighting. England may have bragging rights for now, but history won’t repeat itself.”

Gabriel Batistuta (Team World): “To play with and against these legends again is a privilege, but make no mistake, we’re here to win. Team World is coming back stronger.”

Icons Series CEO Thomas Brookes commented: “After the success of the first Icons of Football event in Asia in March 2025, we are delighted to be returning to Reignwood Park, Bangkok, for an even bigger and more compelling event in 2026. This is a great opportunity for Thai football and golf fans to enjoy a unique fan experience, getting up close to their icons surrounded by an incredible festival of food and live entertainment. The event will again be broadcast to over 100 countries around the world, showcasing Thailand as a truly world-class host destination of sport and entertainment.”

Reignwood Group CEO Woraphanit Ruayrungruang noted: “Supporting the Reignwood Icons of Football 2026 is another great source of pride for Reignwood Park, following last year’s success where we played a key role in setting new benchmarks for sports and entertainment in Asia. This year, we are ready to deliver an even greater and more complete experience for fans, athletes, and partners from around the world.”Ticket sales for the Reignwood Icons of Football 2026 opened on 1 September 2025 at www.icons-series.com.