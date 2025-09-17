Agoda promotes World Tourism Day deals

BANGKOK, 18 September 2025: Digital travel platform Agoda is spotlighting the growing appeal of secondary destinations ahead of World Tourism Day on 27 September.

As travellers increasingly seek distinctive experiences, Agoda notes a rise in accommodation searches for lesser-known destinations that even outpace searches for traditional hotspots. This trend not only has the potential to enrich the travel experience but could also unlock economic opportunities for local communities, according to the company.

Agoda’s data reveals that travellers are increasingly searching for secondary destinations, and at a pace 15% faster than top-tier destinations, compared to the same period in 2023.

This shift is evident in some of Asia’s most popular tourism magnets, such as Thailand, India, Indonesia, Japan, and Malaysia, where tourism ministries are actively promoting secondary destinations.

For instance, Thailand has an abundance of programmes and initiatives that specifically promote secondary destinations, including tax incentives for domestic tourists travelling to the provinces during the low season, as well as a recent proposal from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to offer free domestic flights to international visitors to explore beyond Thailand’s major tourist cities. Similar schemes are presented in Malaysia and Japan to promote travel beyond the gateway destinations.

As a digital travel platform, Agoda plays a key role in promoting Asia’s secondary cities by enabling properties in rural areas to transition to digital platforms, increasing their visibility and accessibility. By partnering with Destination Management Organisations, Agoda leverages its extensive data insights and marketing channels to highlight lower-profile destinations.

Agoda CEO Omri Morgenshtern shared: “The increasing popularity of secondary destinations provides an opportunity to create a more prosperous travel industry and boost local economies. Agoda is proud to support this transformation by raising the profile of these locations to a global audience, as we know spreading the tourism dollar more widely brings a wide range of benefits to communities.”

