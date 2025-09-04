Laguna Phuket’s Race of Legends returns

PHUKET, 5 September 2025: The “Race of Legends” is back as Laguna Phuket with the 31st edition of the Laguna Phuket Triathlon (LPT), scheduled for Sunday, 23 November 2025.

As Southeast Asia’s longest-running triathlon, the LPT has become a leading sporting attraction, drawing elite athletes and amateur competitors alike to one of Asia’s top lifestyle destinations.

From left to right: Team effort from all stakeholders, TriHub, Laguna, Phuket Governor Khun Sophon Suwannarat, Thai Airways and Thai Triathlete Khun Kitpong.

This year’s race should welcome over 1,000 athletes and 3,000 spectators, further cementing Phuket’s role as an active lifestyle destination. Supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and Thai Airways International, the event showcases Phuket’s reputation as both a leisure paradise and a hub for sports, health, and wellness.

The triathlon is also a sustainable event, inspiring participants not only in health and fitness but also in the pursuit of longevity and well-being.

Course and categories

The Laguna Phuket Triathlon is celebrated for its unique blend of natural beauty and international standards. The 2025 route includes a 1.8 km swim in the Andaman Sea and the lagoons of Laguna Phuket, followed by a 50 km bike ride across coastal hills and villages, and finishing with a 12 km run through lush tropical scenery.

In addition to the primary race, the Sprint Triathlon (0.5 km swim, 20 km bike, 6 km run) and Duathlon (4 km run, 50 km bike, 12 km run) return, making the event accessible to a broader range of athletes. The newly introduced age group categories in Sprint further expand inclusivity. A USD20,000 prize purse awaits top performers.

Elite athlete line-up

The 2025 edition will feature a world-class roster of triathletes. Among the men: Antony Costes (France), Joel Wooldridge (Australia), Rostyslav Pevtsov (Ukraine), Guy Crawford (New Zealand), Casimir Moine (France), and James Thorp (Australia). Women competitors include Kate Bevilaqua (Australia), Ksenia Levkovska (Ukraine), Alanis Siffert (Switzerland), and Dominika Jamnicky (Canada).

Thailand’s own Kitpong Chavaldit, celebrated for his Ironman endurance across four continents, will also return. “Every time I race in Phuket, I feel the same spirit of friendship and challenge,” he said. “The Laguna Phuket Triathlon is more than a race – it is a celebration of culture, camaraderie, and global sportsmanship.”

Open water swim by TriHub

Adding to the excitement is the Open Water Swim by TriHub, scheduled for Saturday, 22 November 2025, a day before the main event. Staged on the beaches of Laguna Phuket, the competition features multiple distances for professionals and amateurs. According to TriHub, Managing Director Sasitast Kulsubtrakull, the swim is “an experience that connects people with nature and with each other, while strengthening the triathlon community across Thailand and the region.”

Lifestyle tourism and hospitality

The LPT is more than a race; it is a driver of tourism. Athletes and their supporters enjoy luxury accommodation at Angsana Laguna Phuket, Banyan Tree Phuket, Cassia Phuket, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, HOMM Suites Laguna, and SAii Laguna Phuket, with shuttles and exclusive packages under booking code LPT2025. The event contributes significantly to Phuket’s economy, igniting the island’s high season and spotlighting its world-class appeal.

About the author

Andrew J Wood is a Bangkok-based British travel writer and former hotelier. A Skål member since 1992, he is a past President of Skål International Thailand and Skål Asia. Andrew is a regular contributor to global travel publications and writes extensively about tourism, hospitality, and lifestyle across Thailand and the Asia-Pacific region.