Malaysia Airlines 9.9 deals

KUALA LUMPUR, 5 September 2025: Kick off September by checking out Trip.com’s 9.9 Mega Sale, which returns bigger in partnership with the Malaysia Airlines Online Travel Fair. From 5 to 9 September, travellers can unlock savings on flights, hotels, and attractions,

Fly for Less with MAS: All-in Fares from MYR299

On 5 September, Malaysia Airlines offers Trip.com users exclusive all-in return flight fares to popular destinations, including Bangkok, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and beyond, starting from just MYR299.

Travellers can enjoy even more savings with limited-time only promo code drops for up to 50% off on all Malaysia Airlines flights and 15% off on Malaysia Airlines Business Class tickets.

Hotel Flash Sales from MYR99

Don’t miss exciting flash sales on 9 September, with hotel stays from as low as MYR99 at premium hotels across Malaysia, including the Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur, Parkroyal Penang Resort, G Hotel Kelawai, Mercure Langkawi and Pantai Cenang.

Stretch the travel budget with 9.9 deals

Daily Midnight Promo Codes : Save up to MYR500 off on all flights, hotels, and attractions, dropping at midnight every day from 5 to 9 September.

: Save up to MYR500 off on all flights, hotels, and attractions, dropping at midnight every day from 5 to 9 September. Buy 1 Get 1 Free Attractions : Double the fun with Buy 1 Get 1 Free tickets to Legoland Malaysia, SplashMania WaterPark, Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park, Immersify KL. Limited-time offers from 6 to 8 September.

: Double the fun with Buy 1 Get 1 Free tickets to Legoland Malaysia, SplashMania WaterPark, Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park, Immersify KL. Limited-time offers from 6 to 8 September. Japan Calling : Headed to the Land of the Rising Sun? Score a deal at Universal Studios Japan, plus have fun in Kansai with a bundle deal, available only on 5 September at 1400.

: Headed to the Land of the Rising Sun? Score a deal at Universal Studios Japan, plus have fun in Kansai with a bundle deal, available only on 5 September at 1400. Mastercard Privileges : Enjoy discounts of up to MYR160 on Malaysia Airlines flights and MYR70 on hotel bookings when you book on selected dates with a Mastercard.

: Enjoy discounts of up to MYR160 on Malaysia Airlines flights and MYR70 on hotel bookings when you book on selected dates with a Mastercard. RM100 Off for New Users: New to Trip.com? Sign up and enjoy an extra MYR100 off on flight bookings from 5 to 12 September.

Car Rental Deals: Get around town with ease, at lower rates. Enjoy up to 30% off on car rental bookings from 5 to 9 September for selected cities across Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and more. Lucky early birds may even snag limited coupons for an additional 50% discount!