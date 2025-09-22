CX will resume Seattle flights March 2026

HONG KONG, 23 September 2025: Cathay Pacific confirms the return of non-stop flights to Seattle from 30 March 2026, reconnecting Hong Kong with one of the most vibrant cities on the west coast of the US.

Seattle marks the airline’s ninth passenger destination in North America, further enhancing the global connectivity of its Hong Kong hub. The airline will serve the route with five weekly services.

Photo credit: Cathay Pacific.

This comes as Cathay Pacific continues to strengthen its presence in North America. In April this year, the airline debuted its direct passenger flights between Hong Kong and Dallas-Fort Worth, which will increase to daily from 26 October 2025, up from the current four return flights per week.

Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “Resuming direct passenger flights to Seattle reinforces our goal to deepen business and cultural ties between Hong Kong and a dynamic tech hub in the United States. This route not only provides greater convenience for our customers, but also supports the growing demand for connectivity between Asia and North America, particularly among travellers from the Chinese Mainland and India.”

Cathay Pacific’s Airbus A350-900 aircraft will serve the Hong Kong-Seattle route configured with business, premium economy and economy cabins.

Flight schedules are as follows (all times local):

The new five-times-weekly service complements Cathay Pacific’s North America summer schedule for 2026. It includes more than 110 return flights per week to Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver.

Ticket sales for the Seattle service opened on Monday, 22 September, with a special round-trip promotion fare in economy class starting from HKD5,060 (22 September to 31 October 2025) for departures between 30 March and 30 June 2026.