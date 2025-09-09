SQ shifts Phnom Penh flights to Techo

SINGAPORE, 10 September 2025: Singapore Airlines successfully shifted its operations in Cambodia from Phnom Penh International Airport (PNH) to Techo International Airport (KTI) on 9 September.

The relocation affects all three daily flights between Singapore and Phnom Penh: SQ154, SQ156, and SQ158 from Singapore to Phnom Penh, as well as SQ153, SQ155, and SQ157 from Phnom Penh to Singapore.

Photo credit: Techo International Airport.

There will be no changes to the flight numbers or scheduled timings for flights operating to and from Phnom Penh, SQ reported.

Techo International Airport is located approximately 23km south of Phnom Penh city centre.

Since 9 September, all airlines serving the Cambodian capital have moved their flights to Techo International Airport (KTI). Phnom Penh International Airport (PNH) will remain open as a military airport, with some domestic flights and private jet operations.

Phnom Penh Airport, originally Pochentong International Airport, was established in the 1930s as a military airstrip, officially opened in 1965, but saw limited use during the 1970s and 80s. A 1995 concession to a VINCI Airports subsidiary led to significant renovations and expansions in the late 1990s and 2010s, eventually being renamed Phnom Penh International Airport in 2003. (Source: Wikipedia).

Airlines and codeshare partners that moved flights yesterday to the new airport included:

Air Cambodia

AirAsia Cambodia

American Airlines

Asiana Airlines

Bangkok Airways

Cambodia Airways

Cathay Pacific

China Southern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines

Delta Air Lines

Emirates

EVA Air

Hahn Air Systems

Jetblue Airways

Malaysia Airlines

Qatar Airways

Thai Airways International

Thai VietJet Air

Thai AirAsia

Spring Airlines

Singapore Airlines

Vietnam Airlines

Location: Techo International Airport (KTI) is located approximately 20 to 30 km south of Phnom Penh, in Kandal and Takeo provinces. This replaces the old Phnom Penh International Airport (PNH), located about 7 km west of the city centre. The new airport is connected to the city via the newly built Hun Sen Boulevard highway.

Airport transfers

There are two main options for transfers.

Airport Express Bus: A new bus service, operated by the Phnom Penh City Bus Authority, started on 9 September 2025. It operates daily from 0530 to 2330 on two direct routes between the airport and the city centre.

Private Taxis and Ride-Hailing Services: These services are also available. An internet search shows a range of prices for private taxi transfers, with one-way fares to the city centre ranging from as low as USD10 to USD38, depending on the service provider, vehicle type, and drop-off point. Some transfers are listed at a flat rate of USD30. The travel time is between 40 minutes and one hour and 10 minutes, depending on traffic.