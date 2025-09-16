Air Astana achieves APEX five stars

SINGAPORE, 17 September 2025: Air Astana secured a five-star rating by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) in the “Major Airlines” category for the sixth consecutive year.

The award ceremony took place last week during the APEX/IFSA Global EXPO in Long Beach, California, USA.

Air Astana Inflight Services Department manager Zhamilya Zhaxybekova. (centre).

The APEX Five-Star status reaffirms Air Astana’s consistently high standards of service. Over the years, passengers have commended the airline for its comfortable seating, attentive onboard service, diverse dining options and modern in-flight entertainment system.

“We are very proud to receive once again the highest level of APEX recognition, which reflects the trust of our passengers and strengthens our commitment to consistently delivering the very highest standards of service on every flight,” said Air Astana Manager of the Inflight Services Department, Zhamilya Zhaxybekova.

The APEX rating is based on verified passenger feedback, which is evaluated by over a million passengers who evaluate over one million flights operated by nearly 600 airlines worldwide. For 2026, the ratings criteria significantly increased to limit APEX Five Star to the top 40 airlines in the world, representing less than 7% of the airlines rated worldwide. APEX Four Star recognises the next 50 airlines in the world, meaning that only 8% of airlines worldwide reach this guideline.

Earlier this year, Air Astana was also awarded a Four-Star rating by the international rating agency Skytrax for the 14th time.