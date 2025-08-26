The All Indonesia kicks off at three gateways

BALI, 27 August 2025: Indonesia has introduced a unified digital portal, named “All Indonesia”, to streamline immigration, customs, and health procedures into a single form, replacing multiple separate processes like SATUSEHAT (health declaration) and e-CD (customs declaration) online forms, the Bali Hotels Association reports this week.

The nationwide rollout started on 18 August 2025 and is expected to be completed by October 2025, gradually replacing the old paper forms. The system is currently available for arrivals at airports in Jakarta, Bali, and Surabaya.

Photo credit: All Indonesia portal.

In a statement advising travellers heading for Bali, the association clarifies the process that is now required at all international border entry points.

Travellers fill out this form within 3 days (ideally 72 hours) before arrival.

The process takes about 2.5 minutes to complete.

Upon submission, a QR code is generated and sent via email, which must be presented to immigration/customs upon arrival.

All travellers visiting Indonesia must complete the new All Indonesia Arrival Card.

It’s a mandatory digital entry declaration covering immigration, customs and health declarations, but does not replace visa requirements.

More information on the All Indonesia arrival form is available here.

