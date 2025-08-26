Japan’s ZIPAIR steps up Bangkok flights

TOKYO, 27 August 2025: ZIPAIR Tokyo, a Japanese low-cost airline, confirmed it is adding flights on three popular routes from its home base at Tokyo Narita to Bangkok, Vancouver and Houston.

On the Tokyo Narita – Bangkok (BKK) route, the airline will increase flights from daily to 10 flights per week, starting with the switch to the winter timetable on 27 October, deploying a Boeing 787-8.

Photo credit: ZIPAIR.

Tokyo – Bangkok flight schedule

ZG055 departs Tokyo Narita (NRT) at 1505 and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 1945. (Tuesday, Thursday and Friday).

ZG056 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 2215 and arrives in Tokyo Narita (NRT) at 0635 plus a day.

ZG051 departs Tokyo Narita (NRT) at 1700 and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 2140 (daily).

ZG052 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 2310 and arrives in Tokyo Narita (NRT) at 0730 plus a day (daily).

Flights to North America

Flights on the Tokyo Narita – Houston route will increase from three to four flights weekly

On the Tokyo Narita – Vancouver route, flights will increase from three to five flights weekly.

Fares on the three routes