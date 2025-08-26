Etihad increases July passenger traffic

ABU DHABI, 27 August 2025: Etihad Airways has released its traffic statistics for July 2025, reporting continued growth in passenger volumes and network expansion.

In July, Etihad carried 2 million passengers, a 19% increase compared to July 2024, when the airline flew 1.7 million passengers. The passenger load factor rose to 90%, up from 89% in the same month last year, reflecting strong demand and efficient capacity management.

Photo credit: Etihad. Fleet expansion continues with the arrival of Etihad’s first A321LR.

Etihad’s operating fleet now stands at 111 aircraft, supporting a growing network of 81 passenger destinations, up from 76 a year earlier. These figures underscore the airline’s ongoing investment in fleet and route development.

Etihad welcomed 12.2 million passengers year-to-date, a 17% increase over the same period in 2024. The average passenger load factor for 2025 so far is 88%, compared to 86% in the previous year. The airline’s rolling 12-month total has reached 20.3 million passengers, further solidifying its position among the region’s fastest-growing carriers.

Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer Antonoaldo Neves commented: “Our fleet expansion continues with the notable arrival of our first A321LR. July was a record month, with five new aircraft joining Etihad, including two Boeing 787s, an Airbus A350-1000, an A320, alongside the inaugural A321LR. These additions reflect our commitment to growth and boosting capacity across our global network.”

July performance highlights

Note: (1) Including short-term aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (“ACMI”) leases. Operating fleet includes freighters.