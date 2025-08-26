Southeast Asia Pickleball showdown

SINGAPORE, 27 August 2025: Two straight weeks of pickleball action are on the horizon, with PPA Tour Asia bringing back-to-back Cups to the region.

Malaysia and Vietnam are set to host the most prominent names and most hardcore fans, as pickleball continues to take over the continent’s courts.

Double cups up for grabs at the Vietnam and Malaysia Pickleball contests.

The action starts with the Malaysia Cup (24 to 28 September 2025) at 9Pickle Setia Alam and Setia City Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, before moving straight into the Vietnam Cup (30 September- 4 October 2025) at Tien Son Sports Arena and Tuyen Son Sports Complex in Da Nang.

With a USD150,000 professional prize pool at each stop and world-class venues waiting, the events have already locked in some serious star power.

“We are excited to bring our inaugural PPA Tour Asia Cups to Malaysia and Vietnam in collaboration with our hosts Bold D Court and Manage, and Americas & Asia Connect Company, respectively. Attracting the globe’s best pickleball athletes to the region, fans will be able to watch players from the region challenge the best of the best as the sport continues to grow rapidly across Asia,” said UPA Asia Managing Director Kimberly Koh.

Amateur action will be a key part of both tournaments. Players of all ages and divisions will compete alongside the pros, with gold medals and bragging rights up for grabs across both weeks.

About PPA Tour Asia

PPA Tour Asia features a three-tier tournament structure — Slam, Cup and Open events — ensuring all regions and levels of competition experience the premier pickleball tour. Points earned at these events count towards the PPA Tour Asia Rankings, as players chase the prestigious No.1 crown – the ultimate recognition for dominance in Asian professional pickleball.

About UPA Asia

UPA Asia, operating the PPA Tour Asia, is the premier professional and amateur pickleball tour in Asia, dedicated to expanding the sport’s highest level across the region. By forging strategic partnerships and delivering exceptional tournament experiences, it positions pickleball as a leading sport in Asia.

