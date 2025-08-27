Jetstar resumes Osaka-Manila flights

OSAKA, 28 August 2025: Jetstar Japan will resume flights on the Osaka-Manila route, starting 5 November, with four weekly services using Airbus A320 aircraft.

The airline paused its services from Osaka to Manila in the Philippines almost six years ago.

Jetstar A321neo LR 34 set to fly between Australia and the Philippines.

One-way fares start from JPY11,490 with ticket sales and bookings opening on 26 August.

Flight schedule

GK81 departs Osaka/Kansai (KIX) at 2200 and arrives in Manila (MNL) at 0140 plus a day (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) starting 5 November.

GK82 departs Manila (MNL) at 0240 and arrives in Osaka/Kansai (KIX) at 0725 (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday),

Flights from Perth and Brisbane to the Philippines

Meanwhile, Jetstar schedules flights from Australia to the Philippines with two new direct routes from Brisbane and Perth, with flights available from AUD188.

From 27 November 2025, travellers can fly direct from Perth to the vibrant capital of Manila year-round, and seasonal flights from Brisbane to the tropical paradise of Cebu will start on 3 December 2025.

The new services will operate three times a week using Jetstar’s next-generation Airbus A321LR aircraft, part of the airline’s quieter and more fuel-efficient fleet.

Together, the routes will add more than 108,000 low-fare seats annually, opening up new holiday options for

Jetstar Group CEO, Stephanie Tully, said: “The launch of low-fare direct flights to the Philippines is an exciting milestone, unlocking two amazing destinations for Aussie travellers.”

Brisbane Airport CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff said: “We know Queenslanders love to experience new destinations and Cebu will deliver in spades with gorgeous islands and people, rich Spanish colonial history, and vibrant street food culture. It is a tropical getaway waiting to be discovered.

“It also strengthens significant ties for Queensland’s large Filipino community, making it easier to connect with family, while boosting trade and business between the two regions.

“This new route marks Brisbane Airport’s 34th direct international connection, which is the most ever, continuing our commitment to expanding travel opportunities and bringing the world closer to Queensland.”

Sale fares

To celebrate the launch of these new flights to the Philippines, Jetstar is offering sale fares starting from just AUD188 (one-way) from Brisbane to Cebu and AUD199 (one-way) from Perth to Manila. Bookings are now open on the airline’s website.