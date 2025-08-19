South Palms MGallery Panglao makes its debut

MANILA, 20 August 2025: South Palms Resort and Spa Panglao – MGallery Collection opens as a bold new expression of design-led hospitality in the Philippines.

Located on a pristine stretch of beach in Bohol, the Philippines, the 88-room-and-suite beachfront resort reimagines tropical luxury through the lens of Boholano myth, artisanal design, and natural wellness.

(Left to Right) Phillip Pond, Founder of Atelier Pond, Patricia Ho Douven, Founder and Principal of White Jacket, Prasati Chenchin, Director of SCSY Studio, Pedro Angco Jr, Local Mosaic Artist, Chris Singer, Founder and Managing Director of SCSY Studio, Patrick Keane, Founder of Enter Projects Asia

Just 10 minutes from the Bohol-Panglao International Airport and near the famed Chocolate Hills, world-renowned dive sites, and forests, the resort offers front-row access to the island’s rich and tranquil beauty.

The resort is the vision of a globally renowned creative team: Interior designer Patricia Ho Douven of White Jacket, F&B and detailing specialist Phillip Pond of Atelier Pond, public space designer Patrick Keane of Enter Projects Asia, and master planners Chris Singer and Prasasti Chenchin of SCSY Studio. Together, they have created a property defined by tactility, sustainability, and a deep respect for local culture.

“By listening to local voices and weaving in cultural memory, we shaped a hotel that feels both discovered and dreamed,” said C9 Hotelworks’ Managing Director and the project’s lead consultant, Bill Barnett.

Events unfold across three key spaces: the 100-sqm Acqua Pavilion; the 200-sqm Marcela Ballroom; and a sweeping 500-sqm beachfront lawn, connected to a rooftop garden.

“We have created a place where Boholano culture comes alive, where nature and luxury exist in harmony, and where every guest forges meaningful connections that transform their stay into a personal story,” said South Palms Resort & Spa Panglao MGallery Collection General Manager Danish Khan.

A new flagship for MGallery in the Philippines, South Palms joins the Admiral Hotel Manila – MGallery Collection as the brand’s second property in the Philippines and its first resort experience in the Visayas.

Guests can enjoy an exclusive “Elite Access” offer, which is available to book for stays until 31 October 2025. This rewarding promotion includes PHP3,000 in resort credit, which can be redeemed for dining experiences and leisure activities. ALL and Accor Plus members will receive additional benefits.