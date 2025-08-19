SINGAPORE, 20 August 2025: Singapore has always been a vital gateway for Sarawak tourism, and in 2025, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) returned with renewed focus and ambition.

Making its fourth consecutive appearance at the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) Holidays, STB aimed to strengthen Sarawak’s position as a preferred short-haul destination, building on the 59,793 Singaporean arrivals recorded in 2024 and driving further growth in arrivals this year.

Sarawak’s representative engaged visitors at NATAS 2025 with stories and heritage displays showcasing the state’s rich Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals (CANFF) offerings.

Held from 15 to 17 August 2025 at the Singapore EXPO, the travel fair offered STB an impactful platform to connect directly with Singaporean families, millennial travellers, retirees, expatriates,

and travel industry professionals. Sarawak’s showcase centred on its five core tourism pillars, Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals (CANFF), which continue to define its appeal as an authentic, immersive, and accessible Borneo destination.

These engagements also highlighted Sarawak’s strong air connectivity, with 26 direct flights weekly from Singapore, including 19 to Kuching, three to Sibu and four to Miri.

“Singapore continues to be one of Sarawak’s most important source markets,” said Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, CEO of Sarawak Tourism Board. “We are here not just to promote packages, but to share our living heritage, celebrate our diversity, and invite travellers to explore a Sarawak that is both culturally profound and naturally majestic.”

Visitors at NATAS were treated to live cultural performances reflecting Sarawak’s ethnic diversity and heritage, alongside a traditional tattoo demonstration featuring a Sarawakian tattoo artist offering temporary tribal body art, an interactive nod to the state’s Indigenous traditions. At the heart of the booth were Sarawak travel packages promoted by participating travel agents, with STB representatives offering destination briefings and product knowledge to guide consumer choices.

STB’s participation at NATAS forms part of a sustained engagement strategy in the Singapore market, which also includes Sarawak’s showcase at ITB Asia in October 2025 and the highly anticipated Sarawak Mega Fair from 16 to 19 October 2025. Together, these initiatives aim to strengthen market presence, deepen partnerships, and boost visitor arrivals from Singapore.

With Visit Malaysia Year 2026 approaching, these efforts also serve to elevate brand visibility and generate demand ahead of Malaysia’s most extensive tourism campaign. Through experiential promotions, targeted trade engagement and authentic cultural showcases, Sarawak continues to captivate the Singapore market and lay the groundwork for sustainable tourism growth in the years to come.

For more information on Sarawak tourism and attractions, visit: Sarawak Tourism