Shangri-La Singapore names resident manager

SINGAPORE, 13 August 2025: Shangri-La Singapore has confirmed the appointment of Yusuf Yaran as the hotel’s Resident Manager.

Shangri-La Singapore, the brand’s first hotel globally, features 792 rooms and suites across three distinctive wings, set amidst 15 acres of lush tropical gardens in the heart of Singapore.

Yusuf Yaran, Shangri-La Singapore Resident Manager.

Yaran joins the hotel after successfully leading Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort & Spa in Kota Kinabalu as Resident Manager. During his tenure, he oversaw the resort’s full operations,

A longstanding member of the Shangri-La team since 2006, Yaran has held a series of progressive leadership roles across the Group, including key postings in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Shanghai, Manila, and Singapore.