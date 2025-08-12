Shangri-La Singapore names resident manager

SINGAPORE, 13 August 2025: Shangri-La Singapore has confirmed the appointment of Yusuf Yaran as the hotel’s Resident Manager.
Shangri-La Singapore, the brand’s first hotel globally, features 792 rooms and suites across three distinctive wings, set amidst 15 acres of lush tropical gardens in the heart of Singapore.
Yaran joins the hotel after successfully leading Shangri-La’s Tanjung Aru Resort & Spa in Kota Kinabalu as Resident Manager. During his tenure, he oversaw the resort’s full operations,
A longstanding member of the Shangri-La team since 2006, Yaran has held a series of progressive leadership roles across the Group, including key postings in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Shanghai, Manila, and Singapore.