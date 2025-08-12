OSAKA, 13 August 2025: Following its launch in Kuala Lumpur, Serumpun Sarawak made its international debut in Osaka, Japan, with a four-day showcase of culture, cuisine, and creative leadership at Seaside Studio CASO.

Held from 5 to 8 August 2025 in conjunction with Sarawak Week at the Malaysia Pavilion, the programme brought the rainforest to the city through a compelling blend of Indigenous storytelling, culinary innovation, and cultural exchange.

Chef James Won explaining the details of each course, inspired by the flavours, philosophies, and culinary heritage of Sarawak’s 34 diverse Indigenous communities, at Serumpun Sarawak in Osaka.

Hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak (MTCP Sarawak) and the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), it marks the first overseas chapter of the Serumpun Sarawak movement. This cultural gastronomy initiative blends ancestral wisdom with modern storytelling and sensory innovation.

The event was attended by the Deputy Premier of Sarawak, YB Datuk Amar Haji Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, the Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Sarawak, YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, the State Financial Secretary, Dato Sri Dr. Wan Lizozman bin Wan Omar and other dignitaries.

YB Datuk Amar Haji Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Deputy Premier of Sarawak, and YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak and Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, enjoying a seven-course degustation dinner curated by Chef James Won during the dinner reception at Seaside Studio CASO, Osaka.

“Serumpun Sarawak represented more than a cultural showcase — it was an affirmation of who we are as Sarawakians. By bringing our stories, our flavours, and our Indigenous wisdom to Japan, we are building bridges of understanding and appreciation that go beyond tourism. This is how we share Sarawak with the world: through genuine connections that celebrate diversity while deepening respect for our shared humanity,” said YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Sarawak.

At the heart of the programme was a seven-course degustation dinner curated by Chef James Won, each course inspired by the flavours, philosophies, and food knowledge of Sarawak’s 34 diverse indigenous communities. Using ingredients foraged from Sarawak’s forests and rooted in ancestral fermentation techniques, the culinary showcase was not just a meal — it was a narrative in motion. Courses were presented with evolving soundscapes, visuals, and contextual storytelling to immerse guests in the journey of Sarawak’s edible heritage.

“Serumpun Sarawak in Osaka was not just about Sarawakian cuisine; it was about reintroducing our culture to the world through meaningful exchange. It shows how our rainforest, our heritage, and our people can inspire a global journey that transcends borders. This is Sarawak’s soft power at its most authentic,” said STB CEO Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor.

The experience was further deepened by Prof Gerard Bodeker, who narrated the courses through the lens of traditional medicine, highlighting the therapeutic benefits of the rainforest ingredients.

A defining moment of the evening was the premiere of “Ilun Kuai”, the official anthem of Serumpun Sarawak, co-created and performed by Zee Avi, Adrian Jo Milang (The Tuyang Initiative), Raja Farouk, Yuswa Ansari, and the Atlas Collective, with original lyrics by Aren Lirai and Rose Belare.

As the Sunrise of Sarawak ritual unfolded, the music anchored guests in a powerful atmosphere of reflection and renewal, calling them to rise and reconnect with the values of rootedness, resilience, and reverence for nature.

Through multi-sensory experiences, live performances, and curated conversations, Serumpun Sarawak bridged traditional and contemporary expressions of culture. More than a showcase, it served as a living archive of memory, resilience, and Indigenous identity, inviting audiences to experience Sarawak not as a destination but as a worldview.

The next chapter of Serumpun Sarawak will unfold in Mulu, home to Sarawak’s UNESCO World Heritage Site. This finale brings the journey full circle, returning to the forests, rivers, and communities that first inspired it.

To learn more about Serumpun Sarawak and upcoming chapters, visit serumpunsarawak.com and follow @serumpunsarawak and @sarawaktravel on Instagram for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes stories.

For more information: https://www.sarawaktourism.com