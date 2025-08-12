Club Med to make it three in Indonesia

SINGAPORE, 13 August 2025: Club Med and PT Grahatama Kreasibaru (GKB) have signed a hotel management agreement (HMA) that sets the stage for the opening of Club Med Manado in North Sulawesi by 2028.

In a press statement, Club Med said it was poised to significantly strengthen its presence in Indonesia with the upcoming Club Med Manado, which will be the group’s third resort in the Indonesian archipelago.

The agreement for Club Med Manado was signed at Club Med Bali, Indonesia, in the presence of Gregory Lanter, Deputy CEO of Club Med, Sebastien Favre, Vice President Development Construction Project Southeast Asia and Pacific of Club Med, Harris Gozali, CEO of GKB, Patrick S Rendradjaja, Chief Development Officer of GKB and Karel Patipeilohy, Commissioner of GKB.

“This exciting new project underscores Club Med’s pioneering spirit and growth strategy within Southeast Asia. It follows the iconic Club Med Bali, established in 1984, and Club Med Bintan since 1997, further committing to offering even more diverse and premium holiday experiences in highly sought-after destinations.

“Reinforcing this long-term dedication to Indonesia, Club Med has also renewed the Land Use Development Agreement for Club Med Bali and planned renovations for Club Med Bintan. These strategic investments highlight Club Med’s commitment to showcasing more of Indonesia’s stunning destinations and continuously enhancing the guest experience.”

The agreement for Club Med Manado was signed in Club Med Bali, Indonesia, in the presence of Gregory Lanter, Deputy CEO of Club Med, Sebastien Favre, Vice President Development Construction Project Southeast Asia and Pacific of Club Med, Harris Gozali, CEO of GKB, Patrick S Rendradjaja, Chief Development Officer of GKB and Karel Patipeilohy, Commissioner of GKB.

The latest endeavour is located in Manado on the northern coast of Sulawesi Island in Indonesia, just a 70-minute drive from Sam Ratulangi International Airport. Manado is particularly known for its natural attractions and vibrant marine life. It’s a hub for eco-tourism, with Bunaken National Marine Park being a major draw for divers and snorkelers.

Club Med Manado will feature 250 rooms that offer breathtaking, direct views of the Molucca Sea and the majestic Mount Klabat, North Sulawesi’s highest peak. The project, along with existing operations, is projected to generate over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs for Indonesians across Club Med’s offices and resorts worldwide. This considerable investment is strategically designed to invigorate the local economy in Manado and provide a substantial, long-term boost to the job market within the destination.